Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Procter & Gamble reicht von $101K pro year für B1 bis $188K pro year für B3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $102K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
$101K
$97K
$0
$4.3K
B2
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$188K
$164K
$0
$23.5K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
