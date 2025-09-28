Die Marketing-Vergütung in United States bei Procter & Gamble reicht von $90K pro year für B1 bis $184K pro year für B3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $135K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
$90K
$85K
$0
$5K
B2
$125K
$120K
$625
$4.4K
B3
$184K
$154K
$6.6K
$23.9K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***