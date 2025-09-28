Die Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütung bei Procter & Gamble reicht von $60K pro year bis $197K. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket beläuft sich auf $103K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
$83.5K
$79.5K
$250
$3.8K
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
