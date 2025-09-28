Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Procter & Gamble reicht von $133K pro year für B1 bis $245K pro year für B3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $148K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Procter & Gambles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
B1
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
