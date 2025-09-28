Unternehmensverzeichnis
Prime Health Services
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Prime Health Services Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Prime Health Services beläuft sich auf $74K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Prime Health Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Prime Health Services
Web Developer
Nashville, TN
Gesamt pro Jahr
$74K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$74K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Prime Health Services?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Prime Health Services in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $91,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Prime Health Services für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $74,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Prime Health Services gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Tesla
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen