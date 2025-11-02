Unternehmensverzeichnis
Prima
Prima Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Italy bei Prima beläuft sich auf €47.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Primas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
Prima
Software Engineer
Gesamt pro Jahr
€47.6K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€47.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.7K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Prima in Italy liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €59,292. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Prima für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Italy beträgt €47,578.

