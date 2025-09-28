Unternehmensverzeichnis
PriceHubble
PriceHubble Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Switzerland bei PriceHubble beläuft sich auf CHF 68.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PriceHubbles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
PriceHubble
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Gesamt pro Jahr
CHF 68.5K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
CHF 68.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PriceHubble?

CHF 134K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei PriceHubble in Switzerland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CHF 69,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PriceHubble für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Switzerland beträgt CHF 68,505.

Weitere Ressourcen