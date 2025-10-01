Unternehmensverzeichnis
Preply
Preply Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Barcelona Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Barcelona Area bei Preply beläuft sich auf €81.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Preplys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Preply
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Gesamt pro Jahr
€81.2K
Stufe
P7
Grundgehalt
€75.2K
Stock (/yr)
€6K
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Preply?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Preply in Greater Barcelona Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €106,471. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Preply für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Barcelona Area beträgt €82,902.

