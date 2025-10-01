Unternehmensverzeichnis
Premise
Premise Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Premise beläuft sich auf $120K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Premises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Premise
Data Scientist
Washington DC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$120K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Premise?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Premise in Northern Virginia Washington DC liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $205,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Premise für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Northern Virginia Washington DC beträgt $120,000.

