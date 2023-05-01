Unternehmensverzeichnis
Plusgrade
Plusgrade Gehälter

Plusgrades Gehaltsbereich reicht von $54,223 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am unteren Ende bis $94,020 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Plusgrade. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/28/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $94K

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Informationstechnologe (IT)
$54.2K
Produktdesigner
$63K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktmanager
$81.6K
Personalvermittler
$65.3K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Plusgrade ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $94,020. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Plusgrade beträgt $65,325.

