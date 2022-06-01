Unternehmensverzeichnis
PLAYSTUDIOS
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über PLAYSTUDIOS mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Ordinarily, we would devote this space to telling you all the typical things about our innovative company, our experienced management team, and our inspiring culture. But talk is cheap. So instead, we'll let our work speak for us. At the end of the day, it is the ultimate reflection of who we are and what we value. And through this work, we hope that principles like creativity, quality, and fun are seen as more than empty aspirations. We hope that they are recognized as the defining attributes of all that we do.CULTURE:We believe that a company culture is not defined by a brightly colored office, a nice ping pong table, or a well-stocked kitchen. We believe it is revealed in the number of times each day that we laugh out loud, learn something new, get inspired, look forward to a class reunion, take time for lunch, choose the music, test our limits, get what we need, ship something great, recognize our impact, and wake up excited. If that’s not your current career story, then we’d love to have you join ours. TEAM:PLAYSTUDIOS is the banner flown by a tight-knit crew of entrepreneurs, artists, software developers, product managers, and producers. Although we come from different lands and disciplines, we share a passion for our work and a belief in the opportunity we are pursuing.

    playstudios.com
    Website
    2011
    Gründungsjahr
    500
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für PLAYSTUDIOS gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen