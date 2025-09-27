Unternehmensverzeichnis
Playrix
Playrix Finanzanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in Ireland bei Playrix beläuft sich auf €80.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Playrixs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Playrix
Financial Analyst
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Gesamt pro Jahr
€80.5K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
€80.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Playrix?

€160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei Playrix in Ireland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €83,341. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Playrix für die Position Finanzanalyst in Ireland beträgt €80,451.

