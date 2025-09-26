Unternehmensverzeichnis
Plastiq
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Plastiq Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Plastiq beläuft sich auf $140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Plastiqs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Plastiq
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Plastiq?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Plastiq in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $225,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Plastiq für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $140,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Plastiq gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Tala
  • Happy Money
  • Cox Automotive
  • Kraken
  • Revolut
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen