Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Gehälter

Philip Morris Internationals Gehaltsbereich reicht von $13,750 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Buchhalter am unteren Ende bis $475,124 für einen Geschäftsabläufe am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Philip Morris International. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/26/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $70K
Buchhalter
$13.8K
Geschäftsabläufe
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Unternehmensanalyst
$38.9K
Geschäftsentwicklung
$206K
Kundenservice-Operations
$23.3K
Datenanalyst
$47.6K
Data-Science-Manager
$267K
Finanzanalyst
$21.1K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketing-Operations
$82.3K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$47.1K
Produktmanager
$60.3K
Projektmanager
$51.6K
Immobilienverwalter
$120K
Personalvermittler
$92.4K
Vertrieb
$49.1K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$124K
Lösungsarchitekt
$110K
UX-Forscher
$142K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Philip Morris International ist Geschäftsabläufe at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $475,124. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Philip Morris International beträgt $60,300.

