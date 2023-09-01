Unternehmensverzeichnis
Performics
Performics Gehälter

Performicss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $6,848 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing in India am unteren Ende bis $122,113 für einen Projektmanager in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Performics. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/17/2025

Business-Analyst
$76.5K
Marketing
$6.8K
Marketing-Operations
$85.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektmanager
$122K
Vertrieb
$30.7K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Performics ist Projektmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $122,113. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Performics beträgt $76,500.

