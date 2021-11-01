Unternehmensverzeichnis
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Gehälter

Peapod Digital Labss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $89,550 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Geschäftsentwicklung am unteren Ende bis $233,750 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Peapod Digital Labs. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $132K
Produktmanager
Median $234K
Produktdesigner
Median $140K

Geschäftsentwicklung
$89.6K
Datenwissenschaftler
$138K
Marketing-Operations
$130K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$162K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Peapod Digital Labs ist Produktmanager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $233,750. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Peapod Digital Labs beträgt $138,067.

Weitere Ressourcen