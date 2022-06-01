Unternehmensverzeichnis
PandaDoc
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

PandaDoc Gehälter

PandaDocs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $26,928 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen UX-Forscher am unteren Ende bis $150,750 für einen Datenanalyst am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von PandaDoc. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
Median $84K
Vertrieb
Median $111K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $98.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Verwaltungsassistent
$42.7K
Datenanalyst
$151K
Datenwissenschaftler
$47.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $51K
Produktdesign-Manager
$82.4K
Produktmanager
$52.4K
Personalvermittler
$55K
UX-Forscher
$26.9K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei PandaDoc ist Datenanalyst at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $150,750. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PandaDoc beträgt $54,978.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für PandaDoc gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • SoFi
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen