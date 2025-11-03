Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Panasonic reicht von $108K pro year für L1 bis $168K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $156K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Panasonics Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
