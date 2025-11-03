Unternehmensverzeichnis
Panasonic
Panasonic Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Panasonic reicht von $108K pro year für L1 bis $168K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $156K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Panasonics Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Panasonic?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Panasonic in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $224,230. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Panasonic für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $155,000.

Weitere Ressourcen