Palta
Palta Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Cyprus bei Palta beläuft sich auf €71.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Paltas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Palta
Software Engineer
Limassol, LI, Cyprus
Gesamt pro Jahr
€71.6K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
€71.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Palta?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Palta in Cyprus liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €150,290. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Palta für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Cyprus beträgt €71,588.

Weitere Ressourcen