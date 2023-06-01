Unternehmensverzeichnis
Outer Cape Health Services
Top-Einblicke
    Über uns

    Outer Cape Health Services is a non-profit organization with three community health center locations and pharmacies on Cape Cod. They provide healthcare and social services to all who live in or visit the eight outermost towns of Cape Cod. They serve nearly 17,000 patients per year and offer primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, pharmacy, WIC, and insurance enrollment assistance. They are affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centers and partners with Cape Cod Healthcare. They are the largest non-governmental employer in their service area with nearly 200 employees. They offer a Total Rewards Employee Package including competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and various insurance options.

    outercape.org
    Website
    1987
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

