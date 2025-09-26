Unternehmensverzeichnis
Outbrain
Outbrain Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Outbrain beläuft sich auf ₪458K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Outbrains Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Outbrain
Team Lead
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
₪458K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
₪458K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Outbrain?

₪564K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Outbrain in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪515,114. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Outbrain für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Israel beträgt ₪458,120.

