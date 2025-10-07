Unternehmensverzeichnis
Nord Security
Nord Security Backend-Softwareentwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Nord Security beläuft sich auf €87.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Nord Securitys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Nord Security
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€87.5K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
€87.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Nord Security?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend-Softwareentwickler bei Nord Security in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €95,251. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Nord Security für die Position Backend-Softwareentwickler in Germany beträgt €86,093.

Weitere Ressourcen