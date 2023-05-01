Unternehmensverzeichnis
NiSource
    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Website
    1912
    Gründungsjahr
    7,272
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $1B-$10B
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

