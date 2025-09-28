Unternehmensverzeichnis
Nikola Motor
Nikola Motor Regelungstechniker Gehälter

Das mittlere Regelungstechniker-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Nikola Motor beläuft sich auf $155K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Nikola Motors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Nikola Motor
Lead Controls Engineer
Phoenix, AZ
Gesamt pro Jahr
$155K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Nikola Motor?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Regelungstechniker at Nikola Motor in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $286,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nikola Motor for the Regelungstechniker role in United States is $155,750.

Weitere Ressourcen