Nightfall
Nightfall Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Nightfall beläuft sich auf ₹3.27M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Nightfalls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Nightfall
Backend Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹3.27M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹3.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹156K
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Nightfall?

₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Nightfall in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹7,126,762. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Nightfall für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹3,113,486.

