Nielsen
Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Nielsen reicht von ₹1.72M pro year für Software Engineer bis ₹6.7M pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.27M.

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Nielsen?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Nielsen in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹6,700,199. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Nielsen für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹2,270,310.

