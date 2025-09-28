Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Nielsen reicht von ₹1.72M pro year für Software Engineer bis ₹6.7M pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.27M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Nielsens Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
