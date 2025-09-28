Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Nielsen reicht von $111K pro year für Data Scientist bis $122K pro year für Senior Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $115K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Nielsens Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
