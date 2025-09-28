Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei NICE reicht von $92.3K pro year für Software Engineer bis $218K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $128K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für NICEs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen