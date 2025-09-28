Unternehmensverzeichnis
NICE
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Vertriebsingenieur

  • Alle Vertriebsingenieur-Gehälter

NICE Vertriebsingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Vertriebsingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei NICE beläuft sich auf CA$144K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für NICEs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
NICE
Sales Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$144K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
CA$111K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$32.8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei NICE?

CA$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Vertriebsingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Vertriebsingenieur bei NICE in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$149,669. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei NICE für die Position Vertriebsingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$143,793.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für NICE gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen