NICE
NICE Information Technologist (IT) Gehälter

Das mittlere Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütungspaket bei NICE beläuft sich auf $107K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für NICEs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
NICE
Systems Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$107K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
13 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei NICE?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) bei NICE liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $136,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei NICE für die Position jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) beträgt $107,000.

