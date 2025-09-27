Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei NextRoll reicht von $155K pro year für EIC2 bis $190K pro year für EIC3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $180K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für NextRolls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EIC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC2
$155K
$155K
$0
$0
EIC3
$190K
$185K
$4.3K
$0
EIC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
