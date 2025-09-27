Unternehmensverzeichnis
NextRoll
Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei NextRoll reicht von $155K pro year für EIC2 bis $190K pro year für EIC3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $180K.

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EIC1
Junior Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
EIC2
Software Engineer
$155K
$155K
$0
$0
EIC3
Senior Software Engineer
$190K
$185K
$4.3K
$0
EIC4
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei NextRoll?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei NextRoll in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $213,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei NextRoll für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $180,000.

Weitere Ressourcen