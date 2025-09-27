Unternehmensverzeichnis
Next Insurance
Next Insurance Finanzanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Next Insurance beläuft sich auf $141K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Next Insurances Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

$141K
$140K
$0
$1.3K
0-1 Jahre
2-4 Jahre
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Next Insurance unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei Next Insurance in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $145,193. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Next Insurance für die Position Finanzanalyst in United States beträgt $142,500.

Weitere Ressourcen