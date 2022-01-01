Unternehmensverzeichnis
NCR
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

NCR Gehälter

NCRs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $15,650 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Information Technologist (IT) in India am unteren Ende bis $284,220 für einen Unternehmensberater in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von NCR. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/11/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktdesigner
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX-Designer

Projektmanager
Median $113K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Datenwissenschaftler
Median $115K
Buchhalter
$128K
Business-Analyst
$74.6K
Kundenservice
$24.1K
Datenanalyst
$75.2K
Finanzanalyst
$91.5K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Unternehmensberater
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$49.2K
Produktdesign-Manager
$119K
Produktmanager
$16.8K
Vertrieb
$59.7K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$71K
Lösungsarchitekt
$96.3K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Ipa ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ ni NCR ni Unternehmensberater at the Common Range Average level pẹlu apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $284,220. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni NCR ni $93,676.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für NCR gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • ISG
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen