National University of Singapore
National University of Singapore KI-Forscher Gehälter in Singapore

Das mittlere KI-Forscher-Vergütungspaket in Singapore bei National University of Singapore beläuft sich auf SGD 69.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für National University of Singapores Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Median-Paket
National University of Singapore
AI Researcher
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Gesamt pro Jahr
SGD 69.6K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
SGD 69.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei National University of Singapore?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen KI-Forscher bei National University of Singapore in Singapore liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SGD 103,378. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei National University of Singapore für die Position KI-Forscher in Singapore beträgt SGD 69,600.

Weitere Ressourcen