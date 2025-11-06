Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mozilla
Mozilla Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Germany

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Mozilla reicht von €120K pro year für P3 bis €134K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €128K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mozillas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

P3
Senior Software Engineer
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Mozilla in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €155,061. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mozilla für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Germany beträgt €124,853.

Weitere Ressourcen