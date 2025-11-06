Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei Mozilla reicht von CA$157K pro year für P2 bis CA$304K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$179K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mozillas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$157K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$16.3K
P3
CA$175K
CA$148K
CA$0
CA$27.1K
P4
CA$222K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$49.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
