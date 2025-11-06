Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mozilla
Mozilla Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Canada

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei Mozilla reicht von CA$157K pro year für P2 bis CA$304K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$179K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mozillas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$157K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$16.3K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$175K
CA$148K
CA$0
CA$27.1K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$49.9K
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Mozilla?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Mozilla in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$303,821. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mozilla für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$176,237.

Weitere Ressourcen