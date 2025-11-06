Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Berlin Metropolitan Region bei Mozilla reicht von €120K pro year für P3 bis €134K pro year für P4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Berlin Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf €128K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mozillas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
