Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Motorola reicht von $102K pro year für L7 bis $145K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $115K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Motorolas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L7
$102K
$93.1K
$1.6K
$7.2K
L8
$124K
$114K
$4.9K
$5.6K
L9
$145K
$131K
$7.6K
$6.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
