Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Momentive.ai reicht von €101K pro year für P1 bis €267K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf €207K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Momentive.ais Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
€101K
€86.4K
€10.1K
€4.3K
P2
€163K
€138K
€14.8K
€10.1K
P3
€189K
€136K
€36.9K
€15.6K
P4
€207K
€164K
€23.6K
€19.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Momentive.ai unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)