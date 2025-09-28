Unternehmensverzeichnis
Momentive.ai
Momentive.ai Personalvermittler Gehälter

Die Personalvermittler-Vergütung in United States bei Momentive.ai beträgt $193K pro year für P3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $156K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Momentive.ais Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$193K
$133K
$39K
$21K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Momentive.ai unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Momentive.ai in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $223,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Momentive.ai für die Position Personalvermittler in United States beträgt $156,000.

