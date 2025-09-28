Unternehmensverzeichnis
Momentive.ai
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Momentive.ai Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Momentive.ai reicht von CA$210K pro year für P4 bis CA$282K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf CA$276K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Momentive.ais Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/28/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
Senior Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P4
Senior Product Manager II
CA$210K
CA$164K
CA$11.3K
CA$34.8K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

CA$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Momentive.ai unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktmanager at Momentive.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$335,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momentive.ai for the Produktmanager role in United States is CA$251,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Momentive.ai gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Flatiron Health
  • Netskope
  • Outreach
  • Clear Street
  • Palmetto
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen