MOD
MOD Gehälter

MODs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $32,017 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $149,250 für einen Biomedizintechniker am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von MOD. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/18/2025

Biomedizintechniker
$149K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$36.5K
Projektmanager
$90K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Ingenieur
$32K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$96K
Lösungsarchitekt
$85.2K
Technischer Programmmanager
$87.3K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei MOD ist Biomedizintechniker at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $149,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei MOD beträgt $87,262.

