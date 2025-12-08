Unternehmensverzeichnis
MindTickle
MindTickle Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in India bei MindTickle beläuft sich auf ₹9M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für MindTickles Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
MindTickle
Engineering Manager - II
Pune, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
$102K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$89.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
6 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei MindTickle?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei MindTickle unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei MindTickle in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹17,498,015. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei MindTickle für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in India beträgt ₹8,797,575.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.