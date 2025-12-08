Die Aktuar-Vergütung in United States bei Milliman reicht von $102K pro year für Analyst bis $210K pro year für Principal. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $112K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Millimans Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
