Unternehmensverzeichnis
miHoYo
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

miHoYo Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in China bei miHoYo beläuft sich auf CN¥556K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für miHoYos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
miHoYo
Software Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
$78K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$58.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19.5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei miHoYo?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Videospiel-Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei miHoYo in China liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CN¥1,089,671. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei miHoYo für die Position Software-Ingenieur in China beträgt CN¥537,641.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für miHoYo gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Wargaming
  • Hi-Rez Studios
  • VGW
  • Bethesda Game Studios
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mihoyo/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.