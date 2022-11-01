Unternehmensverzeichnis
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Gehälter

MI-GSOs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $35,491 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $145,725 für einen Manager für Geschäftsabläufe am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von MI-GSO. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/24/2025

Manager für Geschäftsabläufe
$146K
Datenanalyst
$70.4K
Unternehmensberater
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Projektmanager
$60.3K
Software-Ingenieur
$35.5K
Die bestbezahlte Position bei MI-GSO ist Manager für Geschäftsabläufe at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $145,725. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei MI-GSO beträgt $60,328.

