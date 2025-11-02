Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mercari
Mercari Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Japan bei Mercari reicht von ¥7.47M pro year für MG1 bis ¥14.2M pro year für MG4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Japan beläuft sich auf ¥12.22M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mercaris Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
MG1
(Einstiegslevel)
¥7.47M
¥6.66M
¥133K
¥684K
MG2
¥8.96M
¥7.94M
¥0
¥1.02M
MG3
¥12.28M
¥11.35M
¥0
¥932K
MG4
¥14.2M
¥11.66M
¥99.3K
¥2.45M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Mercari unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Mercari in Japan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ¥16,765,390. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mercari für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Japan beträgt ¥9,775,247.

