Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Japan bei Mercari reicht von ¥7.47M pro year für MG1 bis ¥14.2M pro year für MG4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Japan beläuft sich auf ¥12.22M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mercaris Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
MG1
¥7.47M
¥6.66M
¥133K
¥684K
MG2
¥8.96M
¥7.94M
¥0
¥1.02M
MG3
¥12.28M
¥11.35M
¥0
¥932K
MG4
¥14.2M
¥11.66M
¥99.3K
¥2.45M
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Mercari unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)