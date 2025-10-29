Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mendix
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Mendix Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Netherlands bei Mendix beläuft sich auf €81.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mendixs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Mendix
Product Manager
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€81.6K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
€77.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Mendix?
Block logo
+€50.4K
Robinhood logo
+€77.3K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.4K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Mendix in Netherlands liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €137,034. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mendix für die Position Produktmanager in Netherlands beträgt €81,593.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Mendix gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Zimperium
  • Sendbird
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen