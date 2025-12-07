Unternehmensverzeichnis
Meituan
Meituan Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in China bei Meituan beläuft sich auf CN¥495K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Meituans Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Gesamt pro Jahr
$69.4K
Stufe
L7
Grundgehalt
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bonus
$14.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Meituan?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Meituan in China liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CN¥1,508,606. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Meituan für die Position Produktmanager in China beträgt CN¥521,451.

Weitere Ressourcen

