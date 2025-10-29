Unternehmensverzeichnis
McKinsey
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

McKinsey Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $131K pro year für Junior Engineer bis $293K pro year für Principal Architect I. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $185K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei McKinsey?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei McKinsey in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $292,933. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei McKinsey für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $175,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für McKinsey gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • BCG
  • Chatham Financial
  • Accela
  • Axoni
  • Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen