Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $131K pro year für Junior Engineer bis $293K pro year für Principal Architect I. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $185K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
